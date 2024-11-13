WINK News

North Port woman wins $1M prize playing scratch-off

67-year-old Gail Riola of North Port winning scratch-off Credit: The Florida Lottery
A woman in North Port won $1 million from a scratch-off game.

The Florida Lottery announced Wednesday 67-year-old Gaol Riola claimed the prize money from the 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game at their Fort Myers District Office.

Riola chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $640,000.

Riola purchased her winning ticket from a RaceTrac located at 18999 Tamiami Trail in North Port.

According to the Florida Lottery, the $50 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game features a top prize of $25 million, the largest ever offered on a Florida Scratch-Off game.

The overall odds of winning something from the game are 1-in-4.23.

For more information on the Florida Lottery, click here for their website.

