It was a day of honor on Interstate 75 when a private jet crashed on the highway in Collier County back in February.

The passengers and flight attendants made it out alive, but the two pilots died. Now, the first responders who helped those survivors are being honored.

They have been picked by the Greater Naples Chamber for the 2024 Distinguished Public Service awards.

It’s an annual event, but this by far had to be one of the bigger incidents these departments responded to.

Seven agencies will be recognized who worked hand-in-hand to put out the flames and keep traffic away from the scene.

Although it was too late to rescue the pilots, three people on board ran out of the plane as it was bursting into flames.

Wednesday morning, the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, North Collier Fire Rescue, Greater Naples Fire Rescue, City of Naples Fire Rescue, Marco Island Fire Rescue, Collier County EMS and the Florida Highway Patrol are being recognized for responding to that scene.

“It was something that I’ve never seen before; it kind of felt like it was like a movie scene, or maybe even a warzone. Just because of how big the fireball and the column were,” said William Wilkie, firefighter for Greater Naples Fire Rescue.

“It’s once in a lifetime. So for me, I felt a sense of accomplishment that, you know, what we trained for, you know, with this, this job was put to the test, and we were able to do our part,” said Alexa Yero, firefighter for Greater Naples Fire Rescue.

Not only did these agencies make a heroic effort in the tragedy, but they say they were able to do their jobs effectively because of the flight attendants’ and passengers’ efforts to save themselves quickly and the pilots’ efforts to save others at the cost of their lives.