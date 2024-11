Credit: The Weather Authority

The Weather Authority is tracking a tropical wave designated as Invest 99-L in the Caribbean as development is likely to occur later this week.

Models show Invest 99-L developing into a tropical depression or Tropical Storm Sara on Thursday or Friday.

A few cold fronts will move through Florida on Wednesday and Friday, keeping tropical moisture south through the weekend.

According to the National Hurricane Center, the system is expected to begin moving slowly northwestward by early next week.

Interests across the western and northwestern Caribbean Sea should monitor the progress of this system.

Regardless of development, heavy rains are expected over Jamaica and portions of Haiti throughout late Wednesday and Thursday.

As we head into next week, those fronts will move farther east, which looks to create an avenue for this system to move into the Gulf of Mexico.

From there, The Weather Authority will have to monitor another strong front moving through the deep south, which can cause this system to turn abruptly to the east.

If that is the case, and wind shear doesn’t weaken this system, impacts from this system can be around Southwest Florida next Wednesday.

The Weather Authority Meteorologist Zach Maloch said, “These Fall storms are trickier to track thanks to strong cold fronts moving across the county; however, everyone needs to monitor this system over the next seven days.”

Hurricane Season ends on Nov. 30.