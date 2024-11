Credit: The Weather Authority

The Weather Authority is tracking a weak cold front as Southwest Florida can expect less humid conditions this Wednesday.

The Weather Authority Meteorologist Zach Maloch said, “Looking ahead this Wednesday, there are a few cold fronts, with a weak front appearing this afternoon. Stronger fronts are expected later this week, bringing ideal conditions for the weekend.”

Wednesday

A weak cold front is moving through Southwest Florida this Wednesday.

While many will stay dry, a stray shower will be possible throughout the day.

Temperatures will continue to be above normal, but they will be cooler than the last few days.

Highs will be in the mid-80s.

Less humid air moves in throughout the day with noticeably less humid conditions this afternoon and evening.

Thursday

We’ll see a mainly dry and less humid day for your Thursday plans.

Sun and clouds are expected throughout the day, with less humid and pleasant conditions.

Temperatures will be a bit cooler with highs in the mid 80s.

Friday

Tracking a stronger cold front that moves through Southwest Florida on Friday.

While many stay dry, a few showers are possible on Friday morning.

Temperatures will be cooler behind Friday’s front, with highs topping out in the mid-80s.

Even cooler air moves in Friday night for your weekend plans.