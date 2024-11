A nearly $64 million luxury apartment complex that close to 500 people call home, but somehow, security seems to fall through the cracks.

WINK News told you about the issues neighbors living in West End At City Walk Apartments have been dealing with: trash scattered across lawns, ceiling fans ripped to the ground, and common areas ransacked, just to name a few.

It’s left residents demanding answers and change.

WINK News reporter Haley Zarcone has been covering this story and went to West End apartments to speak with someone who’s been dealing with security issues of their own.

The saga continues for Tom Wells, a resident at West End, “The apartments are really nice, really good community, and it’s kind of gone downhill since then. It’s my understanding that management switched a few times, not really sure entirely.”

People who live at West End are fed up. Wells is the fifth person we’ve interviewed who feels this way.

It starts with security, “When we first moved in, there was key fob access to everything, including our parking garage, the doors have been broken now,” he said.

Which led to his motorcycle being snatched.

“I had parked it upstairs on the fourth floor of our parking garage, which is just over here, and I’d never had any trouble with it before, but since the doors had been stuck open and hadn’t been fixed, somebody was able to just walk right in, grab it, break the security, lock on it, and walk right out with it,” Wells explained to WINK. “When the police showed up and asked for the camera footage, management told them that they were not able to provide it with them and they were no longer willing to work with them in the investigation.”

It all boils down to being able to talk with management, which people say isn’t an option.

“We’ve sent out probably 10 plus emails to management and have yet to receive personal response,” Wells said.

They can’t even access the paperwork that ties them to this complex.

He said, “Both my fiance and I tried to access our lease agreements where we sign them electronically and the page has been taken down.”

This is now our third day reaching out to the complex with no answer; we also reached out to Hawthorne Residential. They’re a North Carolina-based company that manages the property.

WINK News will keep pushing for answers and keep you updated on the latest.