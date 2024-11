With each hurricane that brings damage to our area, many people rush to be more resilient.

Coastal areas have mentioned the idea of “building up” to avoid storm surge.

On Sanibel, more than 300 people have RSVP’d to learn about raising their homes and businesses.

Jeff Harvey held his breath on his way back home after Hurricane Ian.

“When I first walked here after Ian and walked up my driveway and I was just like in denial on the way here walking down SanCap, I’m like, ‘Maybe it passed us. Maybe we didn’t get it,’ and then I turned and I was like, ‘Holy shitaki!’ You know, this is not good,” said Harvey.

He said there was about 40 inches of water inside his single-story home.

“We gutted the house to the studs, everything, appliances, cabinets, built-ins, wall units, furniture, everything thrown away. Start over,” said Harvey.

Not long after came Hurricane Idalia.

“It brought the water out of the canal probably 10 feet from our back door,” said Harvey.

Harvey decided that was the last time he’d hold his breath.

“That was kind of a trigger point for us last November to say, ‘Let’s do this,’” said Harvey.

“This” being lifting his home 10 feet off the ground. Before elevation After elevation

“We started January 8, as I mentioned. By the middle of March, the house was in the air,” said Harvey.

So by the time hurricanes Helene and Milton hit, he had peace of mind.

“We would have had water in the house again. We would have been doing it again, and instead, it was a pressure washer cleanup,” said Harvey.

Now, Harvey is sharing his story with others at SanCap Resilience’s home elevation workshop.

“The focus tonight is on home elevation, and we have three different homeowners who will be sharing their experience going through the home elevation process,” said the chair of SanCap Resilience, Bob Moore.

It was a chance for open and honest discussion among neighbors.

“We’ve got a lot of firsthand experience that we want to share with other neighbors to tell them you can do it,” said Harvey. “It’s a project, but it can be done safely, responsibly, budget-consciously and very timely.”

More than 300 people have already RSVP’d to attend the workshop, and if you’re interested in going, walk-ins are welcome. Click here to join the workshop over Zoom.

The meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. at the community house.