When you see this smiling couple you would never guess addiction turned their lives upside down.

Susan and Dustin Cheatwood credit the Justin’s Place recovery program for saving their lives and stopping them from becoming a statistic.

On Thursday, thirty men and women graduated from the same program run by St. Matthew’s house in Naples.

“We try not to miss a graduation,” said Dustin Cheatwood.

Susan Cheatwood said she is walking the road to recovery from addiction house every day. Her husband Dustin walks right by her side.

“I thought about ending my life, but the judge saw a life worth saving, and he sent me to Justin’s place,” said Dustin Cheatwood.

Dustin Cheatwood said that being introspective can be difficult.

“One of the hardest things you ever have to do, because you have to look at wounds, traumas, things you might not want to look at, and they have to come out to the light,” said Dustin Cheatwood. “You have to get healing from that”

Now seven years sober, the Cheatwood’s journey with St. Matthew’s House continues.

Thursday night dozens of people took their diploma and their next step forward in life free of addiction.

“This recovery thing, journey never ends, and we don’t make it until we make it to heaven,” said Dustin Cheatwood.