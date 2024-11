The Federal Emergency Management Agency issued relocation notices to residents living in one of their temporary housing parks in Englewood East.

On Thursday morning, residents of the mobile home park found letters from FEMA plastered on their trailers stating they should be ready to relocate by Nov. 29.

Karen Coburn, who has lived in one of these mobile homes for over a year, said that receiving the news was devastating.

“This letter broke me. I’m at a loss, and right before the holidays, it just broke me,” said Coburn.

Coburn, along with her son, moved into the park after Hurricane Ian destroyed her Englewood home.

“I’ve got nowhere to go. Me and my son will be sleeping in my car, and with any luck, find a couch here and there to stay on, and we’re going to lose everything all over again,” said Coburn.

While Coburn did receive multiple letters from FEMA regarding a tentative relocation, each notice stated a different end date.

In August, FEMA said she had until March 2025.

In October, the notice date was moved up to December.

The latest letter calls for the earliest eviction yet.

“If it was supposed to end on Sept. 29, let it end. Don’t keep giving out these little crumbs of hope just to take it away because that’s just cruel,” said Coburn.

A FEMA media representative told WINK News that they can’t keep giving extensions, as their lease on the land is wrapping up. Their letters offer only relocations to an alternative site.

Even with the looming deadline, Coburn said moving out will not stop her from moving forward.

“I won’t give up. I can’t give up,” said Coburn.