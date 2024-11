Las Vegas Aces guard Kierstan Bell made a lot of memories playing at FGCU.

From winning ASUN championships to playing for one of the winningest coaches in the sport Karl Smesko.

“When we won a game it was an important game, he started dancing I’m like ‘I thought you could dance bro!’ And so we just start laughing he’s like, that’s not good dancing,” said Bell jokes. “Like ‘No, I’m going to have to teach you some moves bro’. I’m like ‘this is not it’.”

Another surprise for Bell came on Wednesday when it was announced her college coach was joining her in the WNBA as the head coach of the Atlanta dream.

“I never thought he would ever leave FGCU. Like cause he always told me like he was comfortable. He would never take a job. And I’m like ‘you never know like maybe in a couple of years you might be in the WNBA,’ he was like ‘nah nah’. So my reaction was complete shock,” said Bell.

Bell knows Smesko can win at the pro level.

“He tells you what he wants. He tells you what he expects. He gives you the system the platform of what he wants out of everybody. And he wants to build a relationship with every single player,” said Bell.

Smesko has been present at some of Bell’s games including when her and the aces won the title in 2023.

The next time the two are at a WNBA game will be on opposing sidelines.

“It’s just so funny that now he’s going to be sitting being the enemy,” said Bell. “I’m definitely going to have a moment just you know being happy for him. But I know your tricks. I know what you do. So you can’t fool me.“

We’ll see who gets bragging rights once the season starts.

With the players in place and with Smesko at the helm, Bell said she can see the Atlanta dream being a championship contender.