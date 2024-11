Win or go home. That’s what’s at stake in round one of the FHSAA high school football playoffs.

Our WINK News Game of the Week pits two Class 5A Region Three teams unfamiliar with losing against each other.

The 8-1 Cape Coral Seahawks visiting the 9-1 Immokalee Indians.

“You’ll never get another chance so don’t take anything for granted,” Cape Coral senior safety Darrion Jones said. “This is my last year, so I want to go out with a bang.”

“All I want is one more day,” Immokalee senior wide receiver and defensive back Gilbert Charles said. “All I’m asking God is to pray for us so I can be with my brothers one more day.”

Both teams are having a renaissance season.

Cape Coral’s record is its best in a decade, holding opponents to an average of less than ten points a game.

“Hungry dogs run faster and we’re telling our guys how you have to stay hungry,” Head Coach Tyler Murphy said. “Don’t get complacent. Stay humble. The team that wants it more this Friday is going to find a way to advance to the second round.”

Immokalee boasts its best record since 2017 with an offense is averaging more than 40 points per game.

“There’s nowhere else that we’d rather be and I think we’ve embraced that and the results have shown on the field,” Immokalee Head Coach James Delgado said. “We have what we have. We develop what we have and we go to war with them.”

The Seahawks are undefeated on the road and the Indians have never lost on home turf.

Friday night only one will advance to round two.