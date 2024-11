Pack your trunks. We’re taking you to the grand opening of the Great Wolf Lodge resort in Collier County.

The new Great Wolf Lodge celebrated its grand opening as its first resort in Florida with Rob Gronkowski present.

The resort represents Great Wolf Lodge’s “next generation” resort experience with a ropes course, zipline and bowling for the entire family.

There are also rooms of all sizes, with bunkbeds for the kids that have that cabin feel to it and an indoor waterpark that has 12 slides for the kids to try.

But don’t just take it from the kids. Take it from Tampa Bay Buccaneer Rob Gronkowski.

“I felt like a big kid. I mean, I am a big kid deep down,” he told WINK News, “so it just perfectly fit me. We had the Make a Wish kids here and their family, and they were just having such a good time just going down all the slides. There’s 12 slides here, and there’s just so many smiles on all the kids faces. There’s a smile on my face.”

The resort officially opened its doors back in September, and the general manager told us that they are seeing a big turnout so far.