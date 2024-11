A Lehigh Acres parent is facing charges accused of assaulting a school bus driver.

Neighbors told WINK News it began with a screaming match Friday afternoon.

According to the arrest report from the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, the bus driver pulled over because students were playing loud music.

A number of parents, including 35-year-old Yanelis Cabellero, came to pick their kids up.

Investigators say Cabellero then walked to the bus and shoved the driver in the face, the bus driver swung back and the two went outside and started going at it.

Jim Kreger said he sat in his lawn chair and watched. He couldn’t look away.

“I heard a woman screaming, the one underneath was screaming. The woman on top was pounding the heck out of the other one,” said Kreger. “From beginning to end, [it lasted] probably three or four hours, I mean it just did not stop.”

In a photo a neighbor sent to WINK News, you can see all those buses pulled over on the side of the road and two LCSO cruisers.

Cabellero was released on $7,500 bond after the bus driver pressed charges.

The School District of Lee County won’t discuss what happened, so it remains unclear if the driver is back at work.

According to the arrest report, the bus driver was hurt but not severely.

WINK News reached out to Cabellero on Thursday afternoon. Cabellero told WINK News her attorney had advised her not to talk on camera.

Cabellero’s mother told WINK her daughter should not have been arrested.