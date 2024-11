Beattie Development has been accused of taking customers’ money and not completing work promised, and now the company’s owner is surrendering his licenses.

Thursday, Paul Beattie had a hearing in front of the construction industry licensing board. This is the board that serves the Department of Business and Professional Regulation.

Beattie voluntarily gave up his construction, plumbing and roofing licenses. This means, he is no longer allowed to build homes anymore.

On Thursday, the board approved a settlement negotiation against Beattie’s licenses. There were 43 cases that are on the settlement but former Beattie customers have told WINK News Reporter Olivia Jean that they filed complaints that were not in the pile.

Beattie has has signed the agreement.

According to the settlement stipulation documents that WINK News has obtained, Beattie has agreed to pay a $300,000 fine to the state, which is the Department of Business and Professional Regulation, and pay $1,000 in investigative costs. It is unclear if any money will go to homeowners.

Documents show the DBPR will only go after the fines if he applies for another license in the state of Florida.

Liquidation records show Beattie’s debts are in the millions. This all comes after multiple homeowners accused him of taking money and not finishing the job.

Beattie did not show up Thursday to defend himself or his company in front of DPBR board members. Instead, Will McFetridge, a construction attorney, represented Paul Beattie.

Board members did not comment on camera.

DBPR said they will not make a comment on camera.

