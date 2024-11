Dunbar High School’s Special Teams unit has shown out these past two weeks, scoring a special teams touchdown in wins over South Fort Myers and Fort Myers.

“We’ve really been emphasizing being better on special teams cause it’s a vital part of the game,” said Dunbar’s head football coach Sam Brown.

In the regular season finale against North Fort Myers High School, special teams made special plays that changed the game.

“We only had the ball for 13 snaps in the first half,” said Brown. “We ended up going into the half up 16-6.”

First, Ken’Dahrius Green got the punt on the hop, taking it 60 yards for the touchdown.

“Everybody was running up the field and I’d seen the ball still live. I went to attack the ball and I ran as fast as I could,” said Green.

Then, North Fort Myers lined up for a field goal, but the kick was blocked. The live ball was scooped up by Jeremy Ware Jr., who raced 85 yards down the sideline to score a touchdown.

“At first, when I seen the ball, I thought I couldn’t get it. I thought it was a dead play. But my teammates were like ‘get it, get it, get it!’ So I just picked it up and ran,” said Ware.

Those two special teams touchdowns by Green and Ware helped give Dunbar the win, making them the WINK News Players of the Week.

“Once you’re playing week by week with your brothers, you gain more trust in the guys. You’re building a bond and you want to see your teammates win,” said Ware.