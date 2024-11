The tentative reopening of The Sanibel School has been pushed back after being closed since Hurricane Milton.

The school was tentatively set to reopen on Monday; however, due to failed air quality tests, the tentative reopening date was moved to Nov. 18.

Due to another failed air quality test, the reopening date for the school is now undetermined.

A parent at The Sanibel School sent WINK News an email she received from the Lee County School District.

The parent points out one classroom being the outlier for the prolonged return to the school.

In response to the statement, the school district said that the classroom is connected to other rooms that will be in use.

According to the district, every space must combine all classrooms on the upper half of campus. The Lee County School District sent this email to parents at The Sanibel School this week. CREDIT: WINK News

The school district is releasing the air quality test results to maintain transparency.

The classroom in question is in building 11 and is classroom 103.

After performing tests, the classroom didn’t pass inspection, with the remediation company American Management Resources Corporation saying, “Above normal moisture was detected in the drywall.” A photo from the remediation company indicating air quality test results were not up to standards in Classroom 103. CREDIT: WINK News

Another air sample test resulted in “The relative humidity readings were outside recommended guidelines.” A photo from the remediation company indicating air quality test results were not up to standards in Classroom 103. CREDIT: WINK News

The remediation company’s report says this classroom needs further cleaning before it’s safe for students.

The school district says it will provide its next update on a tentative return to campus on Dec. 2.