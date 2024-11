Six dogs, including four puppies and two adult dogs, were found stranded in an empty box on the corner of Experimental Road and State Road 29 in Immokalee.

A good Samaritan rescued the dogs just as they were about to cross the busy highway.

“It was getting dark. I’m sure something would have happened bad,” said Tom Kepp, founder of the Spay and Neuter Initiative Program (SNIP) Collier.

According to Kepp, the person who found the dogs reached out to him for help.

“It was in the evening, dusk. They said ‘Tom, we’re just going home and we found these puppies,’” said Kepp.

The dogs, which were originally found infested with worms and fleas, are now happy, healthy and ready for a new home.

Despite the positive outcome, Kepp said that this unfortunate situation happens all too often, and that there needs to be resources to prevent it from happening again.

“How do you fix that problem of overcrowding if everyone is just out here breeding these and then turning it lose when it gets older?” said Kepp.

If you have any information regarding who may have owned the dogs, you can anonymously reach out to SNIP Collier at 239-778-8572 or clinic@snipcollier.org. The information received will be reported to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office.