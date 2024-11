Veterans from Southwest Florida made a round trip to Washington, DC, and back in honor of their service.

Among the heroes on the honor flight was 81-year-old Vietnam veteran Bob Carpenter.

He started in the Air Force then went to the NSA.

A crowd filled up the Punta Gorda Airport to welcome the plane full of heroes, from family members and friends to strangers and even other veterans who understood that for some on this honor flight, this welcome home was long overdue.

Sand Becker is a Vietnam veteran. She said she has waited a long time for this reception.

“This will be closure,” said Becker. “They are going to feel this. It’s the reception we never got 50-something years ago.”

When Vietnam veterans came home from war, the country was divided.

Wednesday night’s honor flight homecoming closed an open wound from 50 years ago.

Cecil Coleman is a Navy veteran. She said the reception from the town was large.

“We hear yelling, but I didn’t realize it was this big,” said Coleman. “Practically, the whole town turned out, it looks like.”

Carpenter said he was surprised by how many people showed up.

“I thought maybe 30 people would show up, but there’s hundreds here,” said Carpenter. “It’s been so many years. I thought it would never happen.”

At the Vietnam Memorial, Carpenter said one name was special, a high school friend who fought by his side but never made it back home. The journey also brought family members together.

For the first time in five years, two brothers, Buzzy, 91, and Bud, 93, saw each other again.

“I didn’t expect him here,” said Coleman. “This is the best part of it, the arrival here. There’s so many people; they’re so friendly, and they appreciate the military.”

Carpenter said he enjoyed the reception.

“I am elated, I am so happy,” said Carpenter. “We are smiling and smiling. Thank you.”

In addition to Vietnam, there were veterans from the Korean and Gulf Wars and a 100-year-old veteran from World War I.

For information on future honor flights, go to this website.