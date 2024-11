The 52nd annual Fort Myers Boat Show shuttle information sheet. Credit: Goboatingflorida.com

An annual Fort Myers tradition has returned as the region’s premier display of boats and boating products, which will be on full display for enthusiasts to enjoy.

The Fort Myers Boat Show in the downtown area will run from Thursday through Sunday.

The hours are provided below.

Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Visitors will witness the best boating has to offer along the Caloosahatchee River.

The exhibits on display will fill the riverfront area of Downtown Fort Myers, spread throughout Centennial Park, and the Caloosa Sound Convention Center, stretching along Edwards Drive from west of Monroe Street to east of Lee Street.

Food and beverage stands will be available during the show.

The boat show will offer free parking at the City of Palms Park, 2201 Edison Avenue, and a free shuttle will be available at both show entrances.

The boat show’s main entrance will be at the intersection of Bay and Heitman streets, next to the downtown post office.

General admission is $20, free for children 15 years or younger.

Tickets can be purchased at the event or online.

Click here for more information and to purchase tickets.