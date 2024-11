Credit: The Weather Authority

The Weather Authority is tracking pleasant afternoon conditions with temperatures in the mid-80s this Thursday.

The Weather Authority Meteorologist Zach Maloch said, “Looking ahead, the weak cold front that arrived on Wednesday will lead to beautiful Thursday afternoon conditions. An even stronger cold front will bump temperatures lower for this weekend.”

Thursday

We’ll see a gorgeous Thursday with mainly dry and less humid conditions.

Sun and clouds are expected throughout the day.

Temperatures will be a bit cooler but still above normal.

Highs top out in the mid-80s.

Friday

Tracking a stronger cold front that moves through Southwest Florida on Friday.

While many stay dry, a few showers are possible midday Friday.

Temperatures will be cooler behind Friday’s front, with highs topping out in the mid-80s.

Even cooler air moves in Friday night for your weekend plans.

Saturday

Fall weather will move in after Friday’s front, which means lower humidity and gorgeous weather.

We’ll see a mixture of sun and clouds, with the coolest air over the last month.

Highs will be in the lower 80s on Saturday afternoon.