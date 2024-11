Elian Sirphia Everett Credit: The Lee County Sheriff’s Office

A man has been arrested after allegedly breaking into six different businesses in Southeast Cape Coral.

According to the Cape Coral Police Department, detectives arrested 23-year-old Elian Sirphia Everett Thursday night.

On Nov. 5, officers responded to the Superior Hemp Dispensary after a burglary alarm went off. Officers did not find anyone inside.

The same store was burglarized on Nov. 9, and the store reported that over $1300 in products and cash had been stolen.

Surveillance video footage revealed a similar looking man committed both break-ins.

On Nov. 11, four different businesses were burglarized, including Luna Fashion. Detectives received video footage publicly released to help identify the suspect.

One of the businesses affected showed the footage to a regular customer. The customer recognized the suspect and reported the information.

Detectives determined Everett’s whereabouts and address near the burglarized businesses.

The investigation revealed that Everett was responsible for all six smash-and-grab burglaries.

Some of the stolen products were returned to the different businesses. Detectives also determined that he was responsible for a burglary in Fort Myers.

Everett also had two outstanding extraditable warrants, one for burglary.

Everett is being charged with burglary of an unoccupied structure unarmed, criminal mischief $1,000 or more, grand theft of $750 to $5,000 and resisting without violence.