A couple who lost everything to Hurricane Milton has received a blessing in more ways than one.

Tom and Mary Ann Bridges were king and queen at Cape Coral High School on Friday afternoon.

The couple sat at a table decorated with flowers and balloons. They shook hands, shared hugs and said “Thank you” to each student who stopped by.

“This is just so humbling it’s unbelievable. It’s changed our lives. It’s made us know what’s important,” said Tom Bridges.

In October, the couple lost everything in hurricanes Helene and Milton. The U.S. Marine veteran and his wife told WINK News they were sleeping on a wet mattress in their garage.

International Baccalaureate guidance counselor Carolina Toadvine saw the story and knew her students would want to help. They did so much more.

Tom and Mary Ann said it was hard to wrap their heads around what these students did for them.

The students cooked and lined up a buffet-style lunch and the ROTC thanked Tom for his service with a special salute with Tom joining in.

These students even sang “Happy Birthday” to Tom.

The biggest surprise was a check for $10,000 and a standing ovation for the couple who inspired 430 young people with the love they have for each other and the hope they have for the future.