Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody has spoken out following the filing of a lawsuit alleging that a FEMA supervisor directed aid workers to avoid going to homes in Lake Placid that had yard signs supporting Donald Trump.

This suit alleges that a conspiracy existed that violated the rights of supporters of the now president elect.

The lawsuit seeks damages and a declaration that the defendants “conspired to interfere with the civil rights of Trump supporters in Florida” in violation of a federal law.

“I don’t care if you are a Republican or a Democrat,” said Moody. “It should not matter. We can’t have federal agencies denying aid to Floridians that really need help after disasters, because of who you supported for president.”

FEMA administrator Deanne Criswell issued a statement last week that said the supervisor, Marn’i Washington, has been fired.

Washington spoke out about the firing during a YouTube interview saying FEMA is using her as a scapegoat in an incident that was not isolated.

“So, FEMA is very well aware of the incidents that take place, not just with my crew, but with all of the crews in the state that’s declared, and instead of just saying, ‘Hey, this is how we’re going to mitigate it to protect our people,’ they decided to fire me and make sure Donald Trump knows that they are loyal to him because they fear retribution,” Washington said.