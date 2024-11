Genero Rosciti, 30. Credit: The Lee County Sheriff’s Office

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man who stands accused of attempted burglary while wearing nothing but a white cloth over his head.

Deputies arrested Genero Rosciti, 30, on Friday after the burglary call was made at a home located on McGregor Boulevard in Fort Myers.

According to LCSO, the caller was sitting in his home on Thursday night when he witnessed a nude man with a white piece of clothing covering his face attempting to enter the building through the lanai.

While approaching the sliding glass window of the home, the caller activated his home alarm, scaring the man. He then fled in an unknown direction.

Upon interviewing with law enforcement, the caller said that he recognized the man who attempted to enter his home the night before. The man was wearing the same headpiece, along with a black backpack and blue clogs.

Deputies received additional calls regarding a similar incident to the male caller, with witnesses saying they had seen a nude man wearing nothing but a white cloth over his head attempting to enter their homes.

The witnesses then gave deputies footage from their Ring surveillance cameras, which showed the man entering the properties while attempting to conceal his face.

Deputies then began searching for the alleged nude interloper, eventually locating him at the intersection of McGregor and San Carlos boulevards, wearing a white T-shirt used to conceal his face, matching the footage seen by witnesses.

Rosciti was then identified as the alleged suspect and arrested by deputies.

He has been charged with loitering and prowling.