Few showers along a front moving through this Friday afternoon

Credit: The Weather Authority

The Weather Authority is tracking a cold front dropping temperatures along with a few afternoon showers this Friday.

The Weather Authority Meteorologist Zach Maloch said, “Looking ahead, a cold front will move through this Friday, bringing a few showers. Gorgeous weather will arrive this Saturday and Sunday, ideal for any weekend plans.”

Friday

A stronger cold front is moving through Southwest Florida this Friday.

While many stay dry, a few showers are possible midday and into the afternoon.

Temperatures will be cooler behind Friday’s front with highs topping out in the mid 80s.

Even cooler air moves in Friday night for your weekend plans.

Saturday

Fall weather will move in after Friday’s front, meaning lower humidity and gorgeous weather.

Saturday morning temperatures will begin in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

We’ll see a mixture of sun and clouds with the coolest air over the last month.

Highs will be in the lower 80s on Saturday afternoon.

Sunday

Gorgeous weather continues as temperatures start in the lower 60s Sunday morning.

Sun and clouds will be with us, with a few more clouds drifting in throughout the day.

Highs will be in the lower to mid-80s.