The Weather Authority says this weekend is kicking off with some beautiful, less humid weather, perfect for any outdoor plans you may have!

Temperatures this afternoon will top out in the low 80s with plenty of sunshine.

This evening will be pleasant, with temperatures back down into the 70s under mostly clear skies.

Sunday

Another nice day is in store for Sunday with mostly sunny skies and temperatures yet again in the low 80s, right where we should be for mid-November.

Rain stays away again with dry conditions overhead.

This week

We start out the upcoming week with sun and clouds and then by Wednesday, we will see rain and storms associated with a cold front and also what will be the remnants of Tropical Storm Sara.

Once those showers and storms pass through, sun and clouds will come back for the rest of the week with even cooler temperatures, only reaching the low to mid 70s for our highs!

Boating

Winds are out of the northeast today, around 5 to 15 knots, with the Gulf wave heights reaching around 2 to 3 feet.

Small crafts should use caution due to a moderate chop in our bays and inland waters.

The Gulf water temperature is at a warm 78 degrees. Expect lots of sunshine throughout the day.

Tropics

We are continuing to monitor Tropical Storm Sara, which is currently stationary and bringing torrential rainfall to portions of Central America.

This will continue to weaken as it eventually and slowly moves over the Yucatan Peninsula.

This is expected to dissipate as it reaches the Gulf of Mexico.

Exactly two weeks until the final day of hurricane season which is November 30th!