Over 250 pigs took over the Collier County fairgrounds Saturday morning for Swine in the 239.

Since the competition judges included a staredown level of eye contact, the kids brought their game faces.

With thousands of dollars on the line, WINK News reporter Paul Dolan was there to see who was taking home the bacon.

Finding the pig-ture perfect swine is what Swine in the 239 is all about.

Kailynn Kuhn, a junior competitor, said, “I’m kind of nervous, but at the same time, even excited.”

Kuhn was nervous because she and her pig, JD Vance, were about to compete.

Those nerves may be because all the other pigs are squealing for the $1,000 grand prize, but it is too important for Kuhn to back out.

“I’ve always wanted to show an animal in the fair my whole life. My pigs are just like, also my family, like all my animals, I feel like are another part of my family,” Kuhn explained.

She will gently guide JD Vance into the pen, and the next step is huge. Judges evaluate grooming, so a quick brush.

Judges also look at how shiny the coat is, so it’s time for a little hog-wash.

Then, she enters the arena, and she knows her mindset is key.

“I’m kind of like, okay, stare at the judge. ‘Come on, Kailynn; you got this; keep your hand on your hip.’ Just kind of like, focus,” she said.

Kailynn keeps her focus on the judge as he decides, and then he announces the winners…

A tough loss.

“I was trying to make as much eye contact with the judge as could my pig. She was kind of freaking out,” said Kuhn.

They aren’t quitting, and Kuhn said why this pig is a future winner: “She’s very amazing and muscular and fluffy, and I feel like she’ll win.”

You got that right, Kailynn.