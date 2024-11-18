Volunteers gather for 20th annual Turkey Drop event in Collier County

WINK News
You may be noticing some new massive statues that have been placed in popular areas around Naples, like Waterside Shops and Maserati Naples.
The Weather Authority is tracking seasonal temperatures with an approaching cold front that is expected to bring rain and cooler conditions during the midweek.
Residents and business owners on Fort Myers Beach are raising concerns after FEMA called for the removal of temporary structures off the island.
According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a driver was arrested after he failed to stop for troopers on State Road 82 and Blackstone Drive in Lehigh Acres on Saturday Night.
This week’s segment of WINK Neighborhood Watch features a burglary spree, aggravated battery with a vehicle and a man arrested for cockfighting.
The Collier County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a death that happened at a house party.
It will be another seasonal day with sun and clouds across Southwest Florida with temperatures reaching yet again topping out in the low 80s.
Staff and students from Laurel Oak Elementary School gathered at a Naples Culver’s to raise money for the family of Benjamin Cronin, an 11-year-old boy who died after choking at school.
The Punta Gorda Police Department responded to a traffic crash that temporarily closed the northbound lanes of US-41 at Olympia and Marion avenues.
Over 250 pigs took over the Collier County fairgrounds Saturday morning for Swine in the 239.
The Florida Highway Patrol responded to a crash that left one person dead in Immokalee near the intersection of State Road 82 and Gators Slough Road.
The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash on Wilson Boulevard, near 10th Avenue Northeast in Collier County.
The Weather Authority says this weekend is kicking off with some beautiful, less humid weather, perfect for any outdoor plans you may have!
21 Southwest Florida high school football teams were in action in round one of the playoffs trying to keep their state title hopes alive.
The 20th annual Capital Wealth Advisors Turkey Drop event has begun. Organizers aim to mark this milestone anniversary by providing over 7,000 turkeys to those in need.
The event began at 9 a.m. on Monday as donors and volunteers gathered at the First Naples Church located at 3000 Orange Blossom Drive in Collier County.
Volunteers from Capital Wealth Advisors and St. Matthews House produce turkey kits fitted with mashed potatoes, green beans, corn, cranberry sauce, stuffing and pumpkin pie, enough for a family of four to six.
Sponsors of the 20th Annual Turkey Drop. Credit: WINK News
Those interested in donating non-perishable food for Thanksgiving have until Wednesday at the St. Matthew’s House donation drop-off at 2601 Airport Road South, Naples, Monday through Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The following list provided by St. Matthew’s House includes items that can be donated for the Turkey Drop:
Frozen turkey donations can be taken to the St. Matthew’s House Pantry at 4535 Domestic Avenue in Naples, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.