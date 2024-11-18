WINK News

Volunteers gather for 20th annual Turkey Drop event in Collier County

Reporter: Camila Pereira Writer: Nicholas Karsen
The 20th annual Capital Wealth Advisors Turkey Drop event has begun. Organizers aim to mark this milestone anniversary by providing over 7,000 turkeys to those in need.

The event began at 9 a.m. on Monday as donors and volunteers gathered at the First Naples Church located at 3000 Orange Blossom Drive in Collier County.

Volunteers from Capital Wealth Advisors and St. Matthews House produce turkey kits fitted with mashed potatoes, green beans, corn, cranberry sauce, stuffing and pumpkin pie, enough for a family of four to six.

Sponsors of the 20th Annual Turkey Drop. Credit: WINK News
Those interested in donating non-perishable food for Thanksgiving have until Wednesday at the St. Matthew’s House donation drop-off at 2601 Airport Road South, Naples, Monday through Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The following list provided by St. Matthew’s House includes items that can be donated for the Turkey Drop:

  • Frozen Turkeys
  • Broth
  • Gravy
  • Stuffing Mix
  • Macaroni and Cheese
  • Baking Items
  • Instant Mash Potatoes
  • Shelf-Stable Milk
  • Canned Cranberry Sauce
  • Canned Vegetables
  • Canned Pumpkin
  • Canned Fruits

Frozen turkey donations can be taken to the St. Matthew’s House Pantry at 4535 Domestic Avenue in Naples, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

