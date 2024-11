The Cape Coral Fire Department is collecting toys and gifts for children in need this holiday season.

Donations are being accepted through Dec. 16 at all 13 fire stations across the city and in the lobby of City Hall.

The annual toy drive benefits children with special needs, chronic illnesses, those in foster care and families experiencing financial hardships.

Donations are needed for children of all ages, from newborns to teens.

The department encourages contributions for teenagers, as gifts for this age group are often in short supply.

Suggested items include gift cards, makeup, body care products, arts and crafts supplies, sports equipment and entertainment items.

Collection boxes are available at the following locations:

Station 1: 4610 Coronado Parkway

4610 Coronado Parkway Station 2: 521 Nicholas Parkway

521 Nicholas Parkway Station 3: 1627 Everest Parkway

1627 Everest Parkway Station 4: 2007 Santa Barbara Blvd.

2007 Santa Barbara Blvd. Station 5: 1029 Diplomat Parkway

1029 Diplomat Parkway Station 6: 4540 Chiquita Parkway

4540 Chiquita Parkway Station 7: 3942 Burnt Store Road N

3942 Burnt Store Road N Station 8: 707 SW 1st St.

707 SW 1st St. Station 9: 4107 Pelican Boulevard

4107 Pelican Boulevard Station 10: 3623 Gator Circle West

3623 Gator Circle West Station 11: 1038 Burnt Store Road

1038 Burnt Store Road Station 12: 2129 Chiquita Boulevard

2129 Chiquita Boulevard Station 13: 2025 NE 6th St.

2025 NE 6th St. City Hall Lobby: 1015 Cultural Park Blvd.

“Last year, almost 1,100 children received toys and gifts, the most assistance we’ve ever provided through this drive,” said Acting Fire Chief Michael Russell. “We are grateful for the continued support and generosity of the Cape Coral community, which allows us to bring joy to families who need a little help creating a happier holiday.”