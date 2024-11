FEMA will soon announce whether homeowners in five different areas of Lee County will keep that 25% discount on their flood insurance policies long term.

Bonita Springs, Cape Coral, Fort Myers Beach, Estero, and unincorporated Lee County had until Monday to fix all the compliance issues.

If not, FEMA will put them on probation, and they will lose their flood insurance discount effective April 1, 2025.

FEMA told WINK News on Monday that it has received documentation from all five communities and is currently reviewing it.

WINK News reporter Sommer Senne explains that it’s not just hurricane-damaged homes the community has to worry about; there’s also a fear from businesses if they don’t comply with FEMA rules.

Many businesses on Fort Myers Beach were working out of temporary structures while rebuilding after Hurricane Ian, but now FEMA has said they must go.

If businesses don’t leave, could that affect the 25% flood insurance discount?

The town of Fort Myers Beach said this affects more than 50 businesses on the island, which concerns people like Vincent Padula, who works there.

Vincent Padula with Meli’s Ice Cream said, “I feel like those businesses bring the regulars and tourists down here because they’re still in business for a reason, and I think once you kick them out, it kind of ruins the atmosphere around here.”

Once again, FEMA is calling the shots and saying that any structure that cannot be attached to a light-duty truck and moved off the island quickly during an evacuation must be moved off the island on Monday.

That includes shipping containers, trailers and other temporary structures like Pods.

Fort Myers Beach asked FEMA to extend Monday’s deadline, but FEMA rejected that request.

The town said most businesses are listening and moving out, but some have chosen to stay.

Businesses that stay will be given notice and have to go before the special magistrate to plead their case.

The town said that violations could also lead to fines.