FEMA’s deadline is Monday for temporary structures like shipping containers or trailers to get off the island.

However, many businesses in Times Square are staying put. WINK News reporter Jillian Haggerty visited Fort Myers Beach to hear from some of those business owners.

Many of the business owners we spoke with said that they have rebuilt their businesses from the ground up since Hurricane Ian. Now, they plan to wait for a notice to present their cases before considering leaving the island.

Monday is the deadline for businesses operating out of shipping containers, trailers and other temporary structures like PODS to vacate the island.

Graham Belger, the owner of The Goodz on Fort Myers Beach, expressed his concerns: “It’s just going to be a lot of empty lots, and it’s going to be dead down here.”

While walking around the island, we found that many of the businesses in violation are determined to stand their ground.

Belger emphasized that this is his livelihood and that he will fight to remain.

He also wished that officials had waited to enforce these changes, especially with the busy season approaching.

“This is the most ridiculous part about it: they don’t give us until just before the next hurricane season to deal with this. But it is what it is. I just have to roll with the punches, adapt and do what I need to do to figure it out,” he said.

Fred Mallone, co-owner of Buffalo Grill, added that the local economy will suffer significantly without local businesses. He stated, “If they make everybody leave this island, what’s the point of coming here besides the beach? We need small businesses to survive down here.”

Mallone also criticized the handling of the situation, noting contradictions in communication. “I heard the mayor speak the other day, and it seems like the letters he’s receiving from FEMA are all contradictory. In my opinion, the federal government doesn’t even know what they’re doing, and it’s very sad. I feel horrible for Fort Myers Beach and for the town council; they’re stuck in the middle along with all the businesses down here.”

As for the 25% discount on flood insurance premiums, many business owners feel it’s a no-win situation. If they don’t move off the island, everyone could lose out.

What’s next?

The town has been rocked by hurricane after hurricane, and now the temporary trailers and storage containers must go.

WINK News anchor Liz Biro went to Fort Myers Beach, where there are concerns that leaving the trailers will immediately impact the flood insurance discount.

At least that was FEMA’s tone, but there’s no way to do that. The town cannot forcibly remove the structures.

First, they gave out notice. Next, there was a notice of hearing.

Behind the Fort Myers Beach Little League field, green CONEX boxes are painted to look like the Green Monster in Fenway.

Frankie Kropacek, the operation and compliance director for the town of Fort Myers Beach, said it’s about being a good neighbor.

“Those are getting hauled out of here today,” said Kropacek. “If we have something like that and another storm comes through and floats and hits somebody and hits somebody’s house.”

It’s about following the FEMA notice given in July.

“The clock stopped ticking today,” Kropacek said. “FEMA made it clear that if you can’t haul it out with a light-duty pickup truck, it’s got to go, and so that’s why we got started.”

It’s not residential but any commercial temporary structure, such as a CONEX, POD or trailer.

From the north end to the south, there are all the construction companies, businesses and even those on wheels.

The town sent out 30-day notices of violation; Monday was the day to get them out, but they’re still here.

“We can’t physically just go hook up to them and pull them off their property,” said Dan Allers, the Mayor of Fort Myers Beach.

What’s next is a regular code enforcement hearing right here at town hall.

A town building had its own notice of violation; the town gave it to themselves.

“They will now go to the special magistrate and get a hearing to go before them to plead their case, and the special master magistrate will rule, and from there, that ruling is final,” said Allers.

Allers said they’re trying to protect local businesses, but they must comply with what FEMA and state building codes require.

He said, “To lose a discount would be bad enough, but to be kicked off the national flood insurance program altogether would be devastating to a lot of people.”

FEMA said no to an extension, even though many of the businesses operating out of temporary structures make their money now.

There is no date for those code enforcement hearings.

The removal of these structures is important to keeping the FEMA flood insurance discount, but it’s not the whole package.

Allers said they are just trying to be compliant, show FEMA they are doing what has been asked, and provide a plan to get all these containers out of here.