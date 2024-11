One of the many vendors in the Fandom Fest Credit: Lee County Library System

The Lee County Library System is inviting people of all ages to bring cosplay and pop culture fun to its annual Fandom Fest.

It starts at 11 a.m. on Dec. 14 and continues to 3 p.m. at the Fort Myers Regional Library outdoor plaza, 2450 First St. in Downtown Fort Myers.

Fandom Fest was created to support literacy for all ages through comics and pop culture while reinforcing Lee County libraries as a community center for connection, creativity, self-expression and learning.

The festival will feature a variety of fun, family-friendly activities, including a free comic and book giveaway for all ages.

There will also be a costume contest, character meet-and-greets, a STEM-based library tech zone, crafts, comic art and cosplay workshops and so much more.

Attendees will even find a North Pole area where they can visit Santa Claus and take a photo.

A few things to keep in mind for maximum enjoyment along with safety:

Costumes with real or realistic-looking weapons, hate speech, or lack of clothing (missing shoes, tops, bottoms) are not permitted.

Guest must abide by the library system’s Patron Code of Conduct.

Fandom Fest workers, library staff, and security personnel reserve the right to inspect costumes and/or accessories.

Guests who do not follow these rules and regulations will be asked to leave.

To learn more information about the upcoming event schedule, click here.