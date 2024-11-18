Naples sculptor makes memorable busts for 8 locations

WINK News
LATEST NEWS
WINK News
SHOWING RESULTS FOR:
Filter results by:
Please try another search or check out the latest stories below.
You may be noticing some new massive statues that have been placed in popular areas around Naples, like Waterside Shops and Maserati Naples.
The Weather Authority is tracking seasonal temperatures with an approaching cold front that is expected to bring rain and cooler conditions during the midweek.
The 20th annual Capital Wealth Advisors Turkey Drop event is set to begin as organizers seek to mark this milestone anniversary with the goal of over 7,000 turkeys donated.
Residents and business owners on Fort Myers Beach are raising concerns after FEMA called for the removal of temporary structures off the island.
According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a driver was arrested after he failed to stop for troopers on State Road 82 and Blackstone Drive in Lehigh Acres on Saturday Night.
This week’s segment of WINK Neighborhood Watch features a burglary spree, aggravated battery with a vehicle and a man arrested for cockfighting.
The Collier County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a death that happened at a house party.
It will be another seasonal day with sun and clouds across Southwest Florida with temperatures reaching yet again topping out in the low 80s.
Staff and students from Laurel Oak Elementary School gathered at a Naples Culver’s to raise money for the family of Benjamin Cronin, an 11-year-old boy who died after choking at school.
The Punta Gorda Police Department responded to a traffic crash that temporarily closed the northbound lanes of US-41 at Olympia and Marion avenues.
Over 250 pigs took over the Collier County fairgrounds Saturday morning for Swine in the 239.
The Florida Highway Patrol responded to a crash that left one person dead in Immokalee near the intersection of State Road 82 and Gators Slough Road.
The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash on Wilson Boulevard, near 10th Avenue Northeast in Collier County.
The Weather Authority says this weekend is kicking off with some beautiful, less humid weather, perfect for any outdoor plans you may have!
21 Southwest Florida high school football teams were in action in round one of the playoffs trying to keep their state title hopes alive.
You may notice some new massive statues in popular areas around Naples, like Waterside Shops and Maserati Naples.
WINK News morning anchor Lindsey Sablan got a look at who’s behind them.
“This was about 500 pounds of clay,” said Naples sculptor Brett F. Harvey.
As staff with Thomas Riley Artisan Guild revealed the massive statute outside Method & Concept in the Naples Design District.
It’s a concrete bust of Bacchus, the god of wine.
“They came to us and asked us to do something monumental,” said Chad Jensen, the founder of Method & Concept.
“They” are the Naples Winter Wine Festival, which asked Jensen to create special public art for its 25th year.
“We started thinking about the sister city idea of Naples, Italy, and Florida,” said Jensen, “and if you look at the geography on the map, they both have a boot shape. Italy has a boot shape, and Naples is on the west coast, almost in the same parallel region, and so we started thinking, what better way to celebrate the wine festival than Bacchus, and Brett Harvey is a master sculptor.”
Each piece took Harvey about six months. He started with this…
“I make some sort of a maquette out of a water-based clay, the same sort of clay that a potter might use.”
Then, he cast all of the pieces. Pictures show the phase in which Brett worked the clay to get the exact expression he wanted, at some points, even with his adorable toddler on his lap.
“I was trying to create an expression of hope and wonder. If he’s about to speak, you know, looking up, thinking about the possibilities.”
Alternatively, you could consider all the possibilities the Naples Winter Wine Festival creates for at-risk children in our community.
Eight statues can be found around Naples. The festival hopes they will spread the word about its work.
The Naples Children and Education Foundation is behind the Winter Wine Festival.
In its 24 years, it has raised nearly $302 million for 50 children’s charities in our area.