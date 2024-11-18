Naples sculptor makes memorable busts for 8 locations

You may notice some new massive statues in popular areas around Naples, like Waterside Shops and Maserati Naples.

WINK News morning anchor Lindsey Sablan got a look at who’s behind them.

“This was about 500 pounds of clay,” said Naples sculptor Brett F. Harvey.

As staff with Thomas Riley Artisan Guild revealed the massive statute outside Method & Concept in the Naples Design District.

It’s a concrete bust of Bacchus, the god of wine.

“They came to us and asked us to do something monumental,” said Chad Jensen, the founder of Method & Concept.

“They” are the Naples Winter Wine Festival, which asked Jensen to create special public art for its 25th year.

“We started thinking about the sister city idea of Naples, Italy, and Florida,” said Jensen, “and if you look at the geography on the map, they both have a boot shape. Italy has a boot shape, and Naples is on the west coast, almost in the same parallel region, and so we started thinking, what better way to celebrate the wine festival than Bacchus, and Brett Harvey is a master sculptor.”

Each piece took Harvey about six months. He started with this…

“I make some sort of a maquette out of a water-based clay, the same sort of clay that a potter might use.”

Then, he cast all of the pieces. Pictures show the phase in which Brett worked the clay to get the exact expression he wanted, at some points, even with his adorable toddler on his lap.

“I was trying to create an expression of hope and wonder. If he’s about to speak, you know, looking up, thinking about the possibilities.”

Alternatively, you could consider all the possibilities the Naples Winter Wine Festival creates for at-risk children in our community.

Eight statues can be found around Naples. The festival hopes they will spread the word about its work.

The Naples Children and Education Foundation is behind the Winter Wine Festival.

In its 24 years, it has raised nearly $302 million for 50 children’s charities in our area.