Seasonal Monday with highs in the mid 80s

WINK News
LATEST NEWS
WINK News
SHOWING RESULTS FOR:
Filter results by:
Please try another search or check out the latest stories below.
You may be noticing some new massive statues that have been placed in popular areas around Naples, like Waterside Shops and Maserati Naples.
The Weather Authority is tracking seasonal temperatures with an approaching cold front that is expected to bring rain and cooler conditions during the midweek.
The 20th annual Capital Wealth Advisors Turkey Drop event is set to begin as organizers seek to mark this milestone anniversary with the goal of over 7,000 turkeys donated.
Residents and business owners on Fort Myers Beach are raising concerns after FEMA called for the removal of temporary structures off the island.
According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a driver was arrested after he failed to stop for troopers on State Road 82 and Blackstone Drive in Lehigh Acres on Saturday Night.
This week’s segment of WINK Neighborhood Watch features a burglary spree, aggravated battery with a vehicle and a man arrested for cockfighting.
The Collier County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a death that happened at a house party.
It will be another seasonal day with sun and clouds across Southwest Florida with temperatures reaching yet again topping out in the low 80s.
Staff and students from Laurel Oak Elementary School gathered at a Naples Culver’s to raise money for the family of Benjamin Cronin, an 11-year-old boy who died after choking at school.
The Punta Gorda Police Department responded to a traffic crash that temporarily closed the northbound lanes of US-41 at Olympia and Marion avenues.
Over 250 pigs took over the Collier County fairgrounds Saturday morning for Swine in the 239.
The Florida Highway Patrol responded to a crash that left one person dead in Immokalee near the intersection of State Road 82 and Gators Slough Road.
The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash on Wilson Boulevard, near 10th Avenue Northeast in Collier County.
The Weather Authority says this weekend is kicking off with some beautiful, less humid weather, perfect for any outdoor plans you may have!
21 Southwest Florida high school football teams were in action in round one of the playoffs trying to keep their state title hopes alive.
The Weather Authority is tracking seasonal temperatures with an approaching cold front that is expected to bring rain and cooler conditions during the midweek.
The Weather Authority Meteorologist Zach Maloch said, “Rain from Central America due to the remnants of Tropical Storm Sara mixed with an upcoming cold front is set to bring cooler temperatures along with rain and storms starting from Tuesday night and into Wednesday.”
Sun and clouds with gorgeous weather conditions continue for your Monday plans.
Dry weather is forecasted for this Monday.
Temperatures will be right where they should be, with highs in the lower to mid-80s.
Pleasant conditions continue, with temperatures starting in the mid-60s.
Expect a big swing in our temperatures, with lows in the 60s and highs in the 80s Tuesday afternoon.
Dry weather continues as well, with more clouds streaming in through the afternoon.
Tracking a strong cold front that moves through Southwest Florida on Wednesday.
This front will bring rain and storms midday through the afternoon and breezy conditions. Highs will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s.
Some of the coolest weather of the year arrives after Wednesday’s front.
As expected, Sara has dissipated over Central America, and the remnant area of low pressure is slowly working into the Southwestern Gulf of Mexico.
This weak area is forecast to merge with a cold front moving across the Central Gulf of Mexico.
The Weather Authority is not tracking any other tropical systems as quiet tropical weather is forecast through the next 7 days.
Hurricane Season ends on November 30.