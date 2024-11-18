Seasonal Monday with highs in the mid 80s

Credit: The Weather Authority

The Weather Authority is tracking seasonal temperatures with an approaching cold front that is expected to bring rain and cooler conditions during the midweek.

The Weather Authority Meteorologist Zach Maloch said, “Rain from Central America due to the remnants of Tropical Storm Sara mixed with an upcoming cold front is set to bring cooler temperatures along with rain and storms starting from Tuesday night and into Wednesday.”

Monday

Sun and clouds with gorgeous weather conditions continue for your Monday plans.

Dry weather is forecasted for this Monday.

Temperatures will be right where they should be, with highs in the lower to mid-80s.

Tuesday

Pleasant conditions continue, with temperatures starting in the mid-60s.

Expect a big swing in our temperatures, with lows in the 60s and highs in the 80s Tuesday afternoon.

Dry weather continues as well, with more clouds streaming in through the afternoon.

Wednesday

Tracking a strong cold front that moves through Southwest Florida on Wednesday.

This front will bring rain and storms midday through the afternoon and breezy conditions. Highs will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Some of the coolest weather of the year arrives after Wednesday’s front.

As expected, Sara has dissipated over Central America, and the remnant area of low pressure is slowly working into the Southwestern Gulf of Mexico.

This weak area is forecast to merge with a cold front moving across the Central Gulf of Mexico.

The Weather Authority is not tracking any other tropical systems as quiet tropical weather is forecast through the next 7 days.

Hurricane Season ends on November 30.