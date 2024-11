After nearly two decades of service, Fort Myers City Councilman Johnny Streets is retiring.

His influence spanned generations as the voice for Ward 2, which he served for 17 years.

Tears were shed at his last council meeting Monday night.

There’s now a new face on the Fort Myers City Council. Diana Giraldo is the first Latina elected to the council.

She’ll be over Ward 2, a minority district where residents say their top priorities are affordable housing and transparency with law enforcement.

For the last 56 years, Streets has been a prominent name in Fort Myers.

“We can’t thank you enough for your leadership, mentorship, your vision, your mission, your steadfastness and your ability to get things done,” said Tracy McMillion, Fort Myers’ fire chief. “Councilman Streets, we hope you have a beautiful retirement and hopefully you’ll be able to enjoy your retirement as long as you’ve worked.”

He served on the city and Lee County’s Housing Authority to the Fort Myers Police Department.

“Councilman Streets, Sgt. Streets, thank you for your over 50 years of selfless, dedicated service to the City of Fort Myers,” said Fort Myers Police Chief Jason Fields. “We appreciate everything you do, and we’ll see you on the greens.”

He also had a seat on the city council, a seat his fellow council members will say he’s served well, so they’re hoping retirement serves him well, too.

“Spend all your money, man, just have fun, and you can always come back if you miss us that much. Love you and have a good one,” said Teresa Watkins Brown, a Fort Myers City Councilwoman.

But we all know a real man of service is never done serving, and you see reminders of them everywhere, so when you’re driving down Bruce Herd and see it with the name Johnny W. Streets Way, it’s just a reminder of all he’s done for this city.

“God has shined on the city because I know it could’ve been other people who could’ve done the same thing I have done, but I only did it because of the will of God and the will of the people,” Streets said.

Mayor Anderson also signed a proclamation declaring Nov. 18 as Johnny W. Streets Day in recognition of his service.