Credit: The Florida Department of Transportation

The Florida Highway Patrol is responding to a crash that killed one person and injured another, shutting down northbound lanes on Alligator Alley in Collier County.

The crash involved two pedestrians and was reported to FHP at around 11:15 a.m. Tuesday near mile marker 72.

The Collier County Sheriff’s Office is assisting in this scene, diverting traffic while first responders work the scene.

The person who sustained injuries was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

The condition of the person is currently unknown.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

FHP reports a news release regarding this crash will be produced later Tuesday afternoon.

