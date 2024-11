Credit: The State Park of Florida.org

Another endangered Florida panther has been slain by a vehicle, this time on Interstate 75 in Lee County, marking the 29th death of 2024.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission‘s Panther Pulse, the female cat, identified as UCFP472, was struck by a vehicle near mile marker 119 on Sunday.

This is the third time in 2024 that the endangered animal was killed via vehicles on I-75.

In August, a 2.5-year-old male was killed at mile marker 103 in Collier County.

A 4.5-year-old female was killed in Broward County at mile marker 50. Florida panther in an underpass. CREDIT: WINK News

The 28th reported panther death happened in late October. A 10-year-old male panther identified as UCFP471 was killed in Collier County on Immokalee Road, 2.4 miles east of Oil Well Grade Road, the oldest panther death of the year.

A grim statistic from this recent report is how close 2024 is to matching and breaking the record for most panther deaths in a year.

The FWC began recording the litter, deaths and depredations in 2017, with its inception year and 2018 matching the standing record of 30 deaths within a year.

In 2017, the FWC estimated the population size to be between 120 and 230; however, accurately determining the population is impossible because of constant births and deaths and the limitations of survey methods.

FWC reports vehicle strikes are the most common cause of death for Florida panthers.

In August, a litter of kittens, one male and two females, was born at the Okaloacoochee Slough State Forest.

Unfortunately, the male and one female kitten were predated in Hendry County in early September, both at the Okaloacoochee Slough WMA.

Panther Crossing sign. Credit: WINK News.

Twenty-two of the 29 panthers found dead in 2024 were due to vehicles; one was struck by a train, and four died from unknown causes.

Driving the posted speed limits, especially in Panther Crossing zones, can help keep Florida’s state animals safe.

Click here to learn more about Panther Crossing zones.