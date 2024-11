Christmas came early for non-profit foundations and agencies across Southwest Florida thanks to Thomas Golisano.

On Tuesday, leaders and representatives of these organizations walked up to a podium to collect a check by the millions. It was the surprise of a lifetime for these charities as well as healthcare and educational institutions.

There were cheers and tears from the organizations receiving the money.

Those who were invited had no idea of the news that Golisano was about to deliver: $85 million to 41 entities.

During the announcement in Naples, Golisano recalled how important health care, which received the largest donations, was to him and his family.

“I had a great-granddaughter who had a heart transplant, and it was successful. I have a 96-year-old sister who just had a hip replacement. The doctors all said, ‘No, we’re not going to do it,'” but she insisted, and she’s running around now,” said Golisano. “And a few weeks ago, I was sitting outside on a sunny day, and all of a sudden they told me I passed out. About an hour later, I passed out again. EMT came, put a couple of plugs in my chest and said by the end of the day I will have a pacemaker, and I did. It’s worked out good so far.”

They organizations received between $150,000 and $10 million each.

Galisano spoke genuinely and candidly about the $15 million he pledged to Golisano Children’s Hospital and NCH.

WINK News spoke with some of the dozens of organizations who are ready to get the ball rolling and put the money to use.

Golisano provided a full list of the organizations and the donations:

Health – 2 Organizations – $15 Million

Golisano Children’s Hospital of Southwest Florida – $10,000,000

Naples Comprehensive Health – $5,000,000

Education – 2 Organizations – $13 Million

Ave Maria University – $10,000,000

Guadalupe Center – $3,000,000

Intellectual & Developmental Disabilities (IDD) – 12 Organizations – $32 Million

Best Buddies Southwest Florida – $1,000,000

Beyond the Spectrum, Inc. $1,000,000

Easterseals Southwest Florida – $5,000,000

Family Initiative – $5,000,000

Goodwill Industries of Southwest Florida – $5,000,000

Guardian Angels for Special Populations – $1,000,000

LARC, Inc. – $5,000,000

Protected Harbor – $1,000,000

Special Olympics – Florida – $1,000,000

STARability – $5,000,000

Sunrise – Naples – $ 1,000,000

The Haven – $1,000,000

Community – 5 Organizations – $15 Million

American Red Cross Southwest Florida – $3,000,000

Children’s Advocacy Center of Southwest Florida– $2,000,000

Golisano Children’s Museum of Naples – $4,000,000

Meals of Hope – $3,000,000

Youth Haven – $3,000,000

Animal Welfare – 20 Organizations – $10 Million

Animal Rescue Coalition – $1,000,000

Cape Coral Animal Shelter – $1,500,000

Gulf Coast Humane Society – $1,500,000

Humane Society Naples – $500,000

SNIP Collier – $1,500,000

Anna Maria Island Pup Rescue – $150,000

Big Dog Ranch Rescue – $500,000

Florida Coastal Cocker Rescue – $150,000

For the Love of Cats – $150,000

Fur and Tails Animal Rescue – $150,000

Canine Castaways, Inc. – $150,000

Guardians of Florida Animal Rescue – $500,000

Haven on Earth Animal League – $150,000

Humane Society of Manatee County – $500,000

Humane Society of Sarasota County – $500,000

Max`s Ark Rescue – $150,000

Nate’s Honor Animal Rescue Center – $500,000

Pawtcake Refuge – $150,000

Purradise Gardens – $150,000

Shy Wolf Sanctuary – $150,000

