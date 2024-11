A day after the FEMA deadline for temporary structures on Fort Myers Beach to be removed, the scenery remains largely unchanged.

Shipping containers, trailers, and other temporary structures can still be seen on the island. One restaurant that has remained open is La Ola.

The owner of La Ola, Tom Houghton, told WINK News that working on Fort Myers Beach has been the best experience of his career.

“It’s the greatest part of my day is coming over that bridge in the morning,” said Houghton. He has been on the island for close to 20 years and considers it to be his home. “This island feels like home to me,” he added.

Houghton mentioned that he received a violation notice back in September, prompting him to speak during public comment at Fort Myers Beach in hopes that the town could write a letter of support to FEMA.

“I was asking FEMA for at least an extension, and they declined that. Unfortunate,” said Houghton.

Despite the challenges, Houghton has chosen to stay open not just for himself, but for his customers, who look forward to visiting La Ola.

One long-time customer, Terri Lynn Jeffery, shared with WINK News that she has been coming to La Ola from Canada for more than 20 years.

“We have been coming to this place since before Ian—like pre-Ian, we have been coming down for 20 years,” said Jeffery.

She stated that La Ola is their go-to spot on the island and would be devastated to see it gone.

“You need to let the businesses thrive during the season. Even if they look at it again after the season, let’s get through this season and leave them alone,” Jeffery urged.