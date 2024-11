There is new information on the deadly shooting late Saturday of a teenage girl in Collier County.

The gunman accused of killing a teen at a house party in Collier County is still on the loose Saturday

According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, the victim and suspect knew each other, and they do not believe the crime was random.

WINK News reporter Valentina LaFranca met some of her friends, who described the 18-year-old D’eisha Arthur as caring and sincere.

Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers have stepped up, and a $3,000 dollar reward is now being offered related to the murder of Arthur.

80 people were in at the home when the homeowner saw that there was a party at his rental.

He called deputies in, and as they worked to clear the home, they saw a muzzle flash and heard gunfire which is when they found Authur dead.

DD was her nickname. Friends and family told us she made everyone around her feel joy.

On Tuesday, a bear, balloons and flowers were all that remained in the place where she died.

Her killer is still unknown, and the reasons why this happened are even more unclear.

Trish Routte with SWFL Crime Stoppers said you can help answer these questions anonymously.

“If you had a son or daughter at that party on Saturday night, you need to have a conversation with them about what they saw, what they heard, and what they know,” Routte said. “If she was your friend, if you were at this party with her, if you went to school with her, you are going to have to go to a funeral in a week or so to bury a young woman whose life hadn’t even really begun. Do the right thing.”

So far, Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers said they haven’t gotten any tips on the shooting despite dozens of teens in attendance.

Authorities urge anyone with information on the shooting to call in.

If you have any information on D’eshia Arthur’s killer, contact Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8477. You can also submit tips online or on the P3 Tips mobile app. Remember, you can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.