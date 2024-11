Florida Highway Patrol. CREDIT: WINK News

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle crash on Palm Beach Boulevard, which led to a Med-Flight being called.

According to FHP, a pickup truck driven by a 28-year-old man from Alva was traveling north on Cook Lane before making a right turn on the eastbound lanes of Palm Beach Boulevard.

Another vehicle driven by a 25-year-old man from Lehigh Acres was traveling east on Palm Beach Boulevard, approaching Cook Lane.

The pickup truck then turned right in front of the approaching vehicle, causing the two vehicles to collide.

The pickup truck then overturned onto the westbound lanes of Palm Beach Boulevard, causing critical injuries to the driver.

The driver of the second vehicle was transported to a local hospital to be treated for his serious injuries.

A Med-Flight was called for the critically injured man, and he was then transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The condition of both men is currently unavailable.

East and westbound lanes of Palm Beach Boulevard were temporarily reduced while first responders worked the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.