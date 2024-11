(Credit: Florida Department of Children and Families)

The Department of Children and Families has launched its Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program in Charlotte and Sarasota counties.

D-SNAP offers food assistance to those affected by hurricanes Milton and Helene and cannot receive assistance through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.

The new location is at Charlotte Sports Park located at 2300 El Jobean Road, in Port Charlotte.

The dates available are from Thursday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Online pre-registers who missed the opportunity to complete their D-SNAP telephone interview may alternatively visit the D-SNAP location for an in-person interview.

In-person interviews are not needed if a phone interview has been completed.

The Department of Children and Families will reopen pre-registration for residents in Charlotte and Sarasota counties.

Applicants are advised to pre-register online before traveling on-site for an interview.

The Department of Children and Families provided some additional information regarding the D-SNAP event.

Current SNAP recipients are not eligible for D-SNAP and should not attend the on-site location.

Applicants approved during a telephone interview for D-SNAP will receive their EBT card by mail and should not attend the on-site location.

Florida residents should only attend the event for their county. Individuals who reside in a different county will not be served at that location.

For more information and to pre-register, click here.