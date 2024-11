More housing is coming to Collier County.

Habitat for Humanity in Collier County celebrated their new affordable housing community on Tuesday.

Community members and volunteers came together to raise the walls of a home in Majestic Place, the latest Habitat subdivision in Naples.

The 23-acre community will eventually be home to 109 families.

Habitat for Humanity also received a $5 million donation from Andrew and Janet Miller, the largest single-gift donation in Habitat history.

WINK News spoke with Mercedes Vargas, a widow with five children, and one of the families moving into these new homes.

“We just, actually just got our address, not even a couple weeks ago, so even getting that email, ‘We have an address for you.’ It was unreal. Like, I just cried at work,” Vargas said.

Janet Miller, Habitat Collier board chair, said, “Gratifying is the right word. It just makes you feel like you’re helping the community that you live in, and I think that’s what it’s all about.

Lisa Lefkow, CEO of Habitat for Humanity Collier County, said, “So, we have a special burden of responsibility and are just deeply dedicated to ensuring that we can perpetuate that in this community.”

Construction of Majestic Place will take place over the next two years, with families closing on homes as early as January.