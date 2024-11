Darian Camacho. Credit: Collier County Sheriff’s Office

Darian Camacho was arrested for killing a man after a crash and driving without a license. He also caused a backup on I-75, near mile marker 72 on Alligator Alley.

According to the arrest report, a man told troopers he got a minivan from a pastor but did not get permission to take it out because he left in the middle of the night.

He said he was on his way to Tampa to escape people attacking him in Miami. He said he hadn’t slept that night.

His story changed on whether or not he took a nap at rest stops or just splashed water on his face. He then woke up after already crashing into cable knitting and into the victim, identified as Juan Reyes Garcia.

He didn’t have a phone to call 911, so according to the report, a man in a pickup truck did. The driver of that truck is a Miami firefighter.

Dennis Avila was on his way home from work when he drove past this scene and noticed people were frantic.

He said when he walked up to check on Reyes Garcia after the crash, he already had no pulse.

He spoke with the driver, Darian Camacho, who told him he was okay but that he had fallen asleep.

He spoke with the victims coworkers and friends after the crash. He said it was a tough conversation to have.

Avila said that Reyes-Garcia’s friends were emotional after the crash.

“I tried to check him out,” said Avila. “They were a little excited about the whole incident. His very best friend said that he had known him for 16 years, and he was crying, and he was very emotional. He came up to me and he said, is he dead? And I said, I said, yeah he is.”

Darian Camacho had his first court appearance on Wednesday. The judge ruled he will be held on no bond for driving without ever having a valid us license and causing death.

Avila said this is a sad part of his day-to-day reality. He is used to responding to crashes like this on the job, so naturally, he pulled over to help.