Residents of a small island community are expressing their concerns about potential changes to their neighborhood.

This week, several individuals on Manasota Key shared their worries regarding new zoning changes proposed by Charlotte County.

These changes aim to facilitate a faster rebuilding process for those affected by recent storms, but many residents feel the implications are far more significant.

The locals believe that the proposed changes will alter not just the height requirements but also the character of the island. When I inquired with the county about the urgency of these changes, I was met with the reality that over 700 properties have been damaged, and people want to start rebuilding as soon as possible.

Gerry Meiler, a resident of Manasota Key, told WINK News, “It’s just an unreasonable request; we don’t understand the rush to change.”

Change is often difficult to accept after a natural disaster, particularly for residents who have come to cherish the unique character and image of Manasota Key.

The Charlotte County Planning and Zoning Board staff are looking to modify this image to make the island more structurally sound in preparation for future storms.

Shaun Cullinan, a Planning and Zoning official, explained, “The landscape of the key has been irreparably changed by these storms, and unfortunately, we are only seeing these storms getting worse. We want this to be more resilient; we want the community to be a ‘one and done.’”

Cullinan stated that state and federal agencies have implemented stricter guidelines on the zoning code, and residents believe these changes could lead to more problems.

“What the staff proposed is to eliminate two stories over parking for single-family and commercial buildings and three stories over parking for multi-family and mixed-use commercial properties,” said Tina Bernd-Cohen, a professional consultant living on Manasota Key.

Residents are also concerned about the impact these changes may have on traffic and the safety of emergency vehicles accessing the island.

John Kosta, another Manasota Key resident, expressed his concerns: “For emergency personnel to get on and off the island if there were a big traffic jam on the drawbridge, there’s no shoulder and no center lane. I think that really puts the community at risk.”

Cullinan concluded, “The biggest takeaway is yes, the feel of the key is going to change, and that is not just due to our regulations but also state and federal regulations. I wish we could reassure residents that it will feel and look the same, but it’s just not possible because of the storms.”

There will be another meeting next Tuesday, November 26, with the county commissioners where this issue will be put to a vote. Public comments will be held at 1 P.M.

The commissioners may either pass the changes, reject them, or postpone their decision.