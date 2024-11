This weekly Most Wanted Wednesday WINK News segment features fugitives from justice in Southwest Florida.

This is your chance to help the community with the tip that gets these people off the street. These suspects need to be found – and if you can help, you could earn a cash reward of up to $3,000.

Here are three fugitives wanted by Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers.

Justin Tetreault turns 32 in December. With your help, he may spend his birthday behind bars. Records show he served 12 years of his 15-year sentence in prison for first-degree attempted murder. Now he is accused of violating Lee County probation. He was last living in Southeast Cape Coral.

Thomas Jackson is accused of violating Lee County probation for grand theft. The 25-year-old was found guilty of stealing 33 items worth over $1,800 from Kohl’s. Look for him in Bokeelia. He also goes by Thomas Wiltse.

And take a good look at 72-year-old Alejandro Martinez. He was recently added to Crime Stoppers 10 Most Wanted. Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers tells us he failed to show up for court on charges of lewd and lascivious conduct. Investigators said the Tice man has four previous arrests that show a pattern of predatory behavior on little girls.

If you have seen any of these people, contact SWFL Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online. You can remain anonymous.