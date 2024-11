Record Store Day Black Friday is approaching quickly, and if you’re not looking for a new TV or a video game console, go to your local record store, as they will have exclusive deals to expand your record collection.

The last Record Store Day was held on April 20 and as tradition follows, the next is on Black Friday.

Southwest Florida record stores will be partaking.

Stellar Records in Fort Myers has ordered exclusive titles and prepared countless quality used records, CDs and cassettes for sale.

In addition to the Black Friday Record Store Day titles, they are offering 20% off used records, a limited-edition Stellar Records patch, gift card specials and a mystery prize pack raffle worth over $150.

Stellar’s last Record Store Day had a large turnout. People gathered early in the morning and waited outside to get their favorite records.

DonutNV, based in Fort Myers, will be on-site selling donuts and coffee.



They will not have a live music event for this sale but anticipate having another show early next year. Photo by Tima Miroshnichenko on Pexels.com

“Some of the titles we’re most excited about are Helmet – ‘Betty,’ Echo & The Bunnymen – ‘The Killing Moon,’ MF DOOM – ‘Operation Doomsday – 25th Anniversary’ and the ‘Bluey’ Picture Disc,” said Liz Cochran, owner.

Joe’s Record Exchange in downtown Fort Myers will open earlier, at 9 a.m., instead of its usual opening time of 11:30 a.m.

Record Trader 1 in Fort Myers will open this year at 8.30 a.m. instead of their normal opening time of 11 a.m.

“Let us get ready to spin the vinyl and add some love to your collection let’s do this again,” they said on Facebook.

TJ’s CDs and More in Port Charlotte will open at their usual hours, 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., and are expecting special records from distributors.

Broke N’ Records in Port Charlotte will have new 2024 RSD Black Friday exclusives, 25% off all used items and 10% off new items in their Port Charlotte and Ocala stores on Black Friday Weekend, Nov. 29-30 and Dec. 1. Photo by Tima Miroshnichenko on Pexels.com

The sale is excluded for jewelry and 2024 RSD titles.

They will be open during regular hours, which are 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday and 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Monday.