Credit: The Weather Authority

The Weather Authority is tracking rain and showers expected throughout the day before an approaching cold front drops temperatures.

The Weather Authority Meteorologist Zach Maloch said, “The approaching cold front is expected to drop temperatures for the remainder of the workweek, dropping afternoon highs to the mid to lower 70s. For Wednesday, expect showers to persist throughout the day.”

Wednesday

A cold front moving through Southwest Florida this Wednesday will bring off and on rain and storms.

Rain showers will be tapering off throughout the afternoon.

Breezy conditions will accompany the front. Highs will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Thursday

Cooler temperatures will move in as lows start in the 60s Thursday morning.

Clouds will be moving out and we’ll see a mostly sunny sky for Thursday afternoon.

Thursday will be a cooler and breezy day with highs in the lower to mid-70s.

Friday

Another cold front will move through on Friday morning, making temperatures even cooler.

Lows start out in the lower to mid-50s.

Lots of sunshine is in the forecast with a mostly sunny sky and breezy conditions for Friday afternoon.

Highs will be in the lower to mid-70s.