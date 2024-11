A Cape Coral woman has been arrested for grand theft after she was allegedly caught on camera shoplifting at a Kate Spade store in Estero.

According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, 44-year-old Shanna Ball was arrested after she reportedly stole over $900 worth of merchandise.

According to detectives, on Oct. 2, Ball entered the Kate Spade store in Miramar Outlets carrying several large bags.

The store manager recognized Ball from previous interactions and approached her, asking if she needed help.

Ball refused help and walked towards another display where she put the merchandise inside one of her bags.

Ball continued walking around and stopped by the jewelry display, selecting a couple

of items, and putting them inside her bag as well.

The manager approached Ball, where they interacted briefly. Ball stayed in the store for approximately one hour and attempted to return a couple of items, but could not provide proof of purchase.

Ball then left the store without attempting to pay for the merchandise she put inside her bags.

Watch the raw video of the alleged shoplifting below:

According to the Manager of the Kate Spade, the store has filed a report on Ball in the past for shoplifting.

The total price of merchandise stolen was valued at $942.

Ball has been charged with grand theft of less than $5,000.