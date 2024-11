After a year-long wait, the American Sand Sculpting Competition on Fort Myers Beach returned on Thursday.

The American Sand Sculpting Competition is back for its second year after several setbacks, such as COVID-19 and Hurricane Ian.

Master sculptors from all around the nation came to the island to show off their skills.

Paul Hoggard is a Master Sculptor. He will be competing in the sand sculpting competition.

“What I really love is this sand,” said Hoggard.

To make the perfect sculpture, you need some sand, water and talent. Some of the competitors gave tips on how to make sand art.

“The sand has to be wet,” said Hoggard. “Get it nice and wet and form it just like you did as a kid, and give it a go because it’s very exciting. It’s very rewarding; you feel a great sense of achievement.”

And it’s not the typical sand castle you will see at the sculpting competition. Hoggard said he’ll be creating something surreal.

“I’m gonna be making a mythical creature,” said Hoggard. “It’s called my inner self and it’s gonna be a sasquatch.”

Hoggard said he already feels like a winner.

“We are already winning because we are here on the beach,” said Hoggard.

Brett Stocker is also a master sculptor. He said he would be excited to win but he’s also be enjoying the event.

“If I won, oh absolutely out of this world, but I’m here for a show,” said Stocker. “Once I get going and the people come around they can watch me play in the sand.”

The event runs from Thursday to Sunday. Click here to learn more about the Fort Myers Beach American Sand Sculpting Championship.