WINK News

Watch Now

34th annual American Sand Sculpting Companionship begins on Fort Myers Beach

Reporter: Camila Pereira Writer: Carolina Guzman
Published: Updated:

The resilience of the Southwest Florida community is on display Thursday morning in the form of sand on Fort Myers Beach.

The American Sand Sculpting Competition is back for its second year after several setbacks, such as COVID-19 and Hurricane Ian.

The artists competing come from around the world, from Canada to the Netherlands.

They’re getting an early start as the artists sculpt their sponsors and the event itself.

The vendors are also setting up this morning.

The championship began at 10 a.m. and will run through the weekend.

Copyright ©2024 Fort Myers Broadcasting. All rights reserved.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without prior written consent.