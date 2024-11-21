34th annual American Sand Sculpting Companionship begins on Fort Myers Beach

WINK News
LATEST NEWS
WINK News
SHOWING RESULTS FOR:
Filter results by:
Please try another search or check out the latest stories below.
Long gone are the days of people camping out overnight, waiting for their favorite store to open after Thanksgiving.
Thanksgiving in Southwest Florida is a blend of tradition, offering both classic holiday gatherings and unique local events.
The Cape Coral Police Department arrested a woman accused of stealing items worth nearly $500 from a Target.
Fort Myers woman pleaded guilty to possessing a loaded firearm and ammunition as a person with felony convictions.
The City of Cape Coral elected five new council members Wednesday night, and their first motion was to repeal the controversial self-imposed stipend.
A California man has pleaded guilty to conspiracy with the intent to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl to Lee County.
It is the most wonderful time of the year, as Lee County is preparing for several Christmas and holiday-themed events in December.
The resilience of the Southwest Florida community is on display Thursday morning in the form of sand on Fort Myers Beach.
The Weather Authority is tracking a cold front dropping humidity and temperatures on this Thursday afternoon.
The annual Toys for Tots donation drive in Collier County has officially begun, aiming to bring Christmas joy through generosity.
People in Cape Coral are getting what they voted for: the new city council members were just sworn in, and they eliminated the stipend.
A man has been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run crash that killed a motorcyclist on Tuesday night.
According to the arrest report, a man told troopers he got a minivan from a pastor but did not get permission to take it out because he left in the middle of the night
More than a month since the new state law banning sleeping in public places went into effect the city of Punta Gorda voted on if an ordinance change was needed.
A man returned to his unfinished Cape Coral home to find it’s been violated and vandalized. Cape Coral police are searching for the suspect.
The resilience of the Southwest Florida community is on display Thursday morning in the form of sand on Fort Myers Beach.
The American Sand Sculpting Competition is back for its second year after several setbacks, such as COVID-19 and Hurricane Ian.
The artists competing come from around the world, from Canada to the Netherlands.
They’re getting an early start as the artists sculpt their sponsors and the event itself.
The vendors are also setting up this morning.
The championship began at 10 a.m. and will run through the weekend.